O’Fallon Ill. High School Band performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

O’FALLON, Ill. – The O’Fallon Illinois High School Band is in New York City Thursday for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

It’s their first appearance in the parade in more than 20 years. Macy’s invited the band last year and gave them $10,000 to cover part of the trip.

The marching panthers band performed in 2022 at the ‘Tournament of Roses’ parade in California.

