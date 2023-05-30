O’Fallon man charged with alleged armed carjacking

An O’Fallon man has been charged with three felonies in relation to a vehicular hijacking.

The St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney’s office issued three warrants for Marlon J. Carter, 34, including aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

St. Clair County Judge Leah Captain set Carter’s bond at $200,000. Carter is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

According to a release from the Shiloh Police Department, at approximately 6:55 p.m. Friday, Shiloh officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra Drive in reference to a fight in progress, with one subject armed with a firearm.

While officers were responding, dispatch advised two vehicles were leaving the scene.

“Shiloh officers stopped one of the vehicles and it was determined the driver of the vehicle was the victim of an armed vehicular hijacking, and the other vehicle which fled the scene was the victim’s vehicle which was being driven by the suspect,” it noted in the release.

O’Fallon police officers arrived in the area to assist, and located the suspect vehicle in the area of Baltes Drive in Shiloh. O’Fallon officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and took Carter into custody without incident.