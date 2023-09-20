O’Fallon police investigate shooting. Here’s what we know.

O’Fallon Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Monday evening near Countryside Lane that involved four juveniles.

Police Chief Kirk Brueggeman reported that two 17-year-old boys were sitting in a vehicle parked along the road when two unknown suspects approached and fired several gunshots into the vehicle. This happened about 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.

One of the teens was struck in the foot and drove himself to a hospital where he was treated and released. The other one was not injured.

Prior to police arriving on scene, the suspects fled. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Countryside Lane after someone called to report gunshots heard in the area.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear however the juveniles appear to have been specifically targeted,” Brueggeman said. “Unfortunately, we do not have a lot of information because the juveniles have not been overly cooperative in the case.”

They do not attend O’Fallon Township High School, he added.

“We wanted to make people aware of what happened. We’re following up leads and taking a look at things. We’re doing what we do best – we have great detectives and great officers,” Brueggeman said.

Countryside Lane is a residential neighborhood of single-family homes in between State Street and U.S. 50, not far from Green Mount Road.

If anyone has information about it, you’re asked to contact the police department at 618-624-4545, Ext. 0, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).