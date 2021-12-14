O.J. Simpson no longer on parole, discharged early in robbery case

Football legend O.J. Simpson, acquitted in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife and her friend, was discharged this month from parole stemming from a 2008 conviction related to an armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Nevada's Division of Parole and Probation submitted a routine discharge request for Simpson to parole commissioners, who conducted a hearing Nov. 30 and agreed he should be discharged, according to a statement from Nevada State Police.

That decision was ratified Dec. 6, it said.

Simpson, 74, is free from parole earlier than scheduled — Feb. 9, 2022 — but the Board of Parole Commissioners granted him "credits" that resulted in the term reduction.

Parolees can earn credits "for complying with the conditions of their supervision," according to state law.

Simpson served the minimum of a nine-to-33-year prison sentence following his conviction for robbing a memorabilia dealer in late summer 2007.

Simpson had broken into a room at Las Vegas' Palace Station hotel-casino with five other men and seized game balls, plaques and photos of his children that he said belonged to him.

Bruce Fromong, one of two dealers robbed, testified that Simpson burst into the room with the others and screamed, "This all belongs to me. You stole this from me."

Fromong said the group took items that had nothing to do with Simpson, including lithographs of football great Joe Montana. When he protested, someone pointed a gun at his face, Fromong said.

Simpson was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping and 10 other charges. He was granted parole in 2013.

In 1995, a Los Angeles jury acquitted Simpson of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Two years later, he was found civilly liable for the double homicide.

Simpson has said that he'd like to live in Miami, where he has a home. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.