O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial: ‘This guy more than likely did it’

The Juice is letting loose with his opinion on a high-profile case.

O.J. Simpson posted a video on Twitter on Thursday to give his 2 cents on South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, shortly before the jury began deliberations.

Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and their younger son as part of a complicated plot to distract investigators from his alleged financial crimes.

“I gotta admit, when he took the stand — a guy who’s a habitual liar — I did watch,” said Simpson, 75, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994.

Simpson, who was found not guilty, noted that Murdaugh turned on the charm while testifying.

“I realized watching him testify, what he was doing. He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good ol’ boy, that he was one of them — and I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that,” said the former NFL star.

“Lying and stealing money is a little different than murder,” said Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008.

“I do think this guy more than likely did it,” he continued. “But once again, ‘more than likely’ — to me — is tantamount to reasonable doubt.”

Ultimately, Simpson said he wouldn’t be surprised if Murdaugh was found not guilty.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if this guy beats this case,” Simpson said.

Simpson was acquitted of double murder in the slaying of his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman. Despite also testifying in his own defense, Simpson wondered why people were seeking out his opinion on the high-profile trial.

“A whole lot of people are asking me what I think of this Alex Murdaugh trial,” he said on Twitter. “I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on it.”

Even if Murdaugh is acquitted, he still faces charges and a likely prison sentence for his financial crimes, Simpson said. He was released on parole in 2017.

“He’s gonna go to jail for all the thievery he did — stealing millions of dollars from people,” Simpson said of Murdaugh.

“I’m just sayin’… take care,” Simpson remarked, ending the video.