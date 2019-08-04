Trump rhetoric freshly condemned after mass shootings

The Justice Department on Sunday said it was treating a mass shooting in Texas as domestic terrorism, while 2020 candidates and politicians across the spectrum, frustrated by a string of deadly shootings, battled over President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on minorities and whether it is encouraging violence.

“There’s a statutory definition of domestic terrorism — this meets it,” John Bash, the U.S. attorney for West Texas, said at a news conference. “It appears to be designed to intimidate a civilian population, to say the least.”

Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, followed up on Twitter: “At #elpasoshooter press conference, @USAttyBash says working closely with AG Barr, @TheJusticeDept treating as domestic terrorism case. Calls for swift and certain justice. including death penalty.”

Democratic candidates were unsparing in assessing blame, with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas leading the way. He said on Sunday that responsibility for the shooting in his hometown of El Paso the day before — one of two in 24 hours that left at least 29 dead — fell on President Donald Trump and his racial rhetoric, accusing the president of “encouraging” such acts of violence.

In addition to shoring up gun control laws, O’Rourke said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” “we have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing,” adding that “there is an environment of it in the United States.”

Nearly half a dozen other presidential contenders — including Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and Julián Castro, the only Hispanic candidate in the 2020 Democratic field — also placed blame on Trump for his rhetoric.

“He is ripping at our nation,” Booker said on CNN, repeatedly using the word “failing” and saying the president “must be held responsible.”

Castro added that “I believe that President Trump is making it worse,” and Buttigieg said the president was “condoning and encouraging white nationalism.”

Those attacks on the president suggested a gloves-off approach in responding to a string of horrific mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California during a summer in which political rhetoric has repeatedly and insistently dropped into the gutter.

On Saturday afternoon, a gunman opened fire outside of a WalMart in a busy shopping center in El Paso, which sits just across the border from Mexico and has a large Latino population. Police say that the attack killed at least 20 and wounded two dozen others. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is in custody. Authorities are working to see whether Crusius is the author of a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto posted online shortly before the attack, and whether hate crime charges should be filed.

Hours later, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, left nine dead and injured dozens. Police have identified that shooter, who was killed by responding officers, as 24-year-old Connor Betts. Authorities have not determined a motive for that attack. The killings Saturday and Sunday came less than a week after three were killed and a dozen others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif.

Trump denounced both attacks, telling reporters on Sunday that “hate has no place in our country” and vowing to “take care of it.”

He offered his condolences to members of both communities and said he’d been in touch with lawmakers from both states, as well as spoken with Attorney General William Barr “at length” and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Trump also praised law enforcement, telling reporters that “nobody could have done what they've done. This could have been — as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse. I just have to thank them.”

The president made no mention on Sunday of the critics laying blame at his feet, but appeared to allude to it by noting that “this has been going on for years. For years and years in our country.” He demurred when asked what his administration planned to do about the shootings, but said he would be making a statement on Monday morning.

“We're talking to a lot of people and a lot of things are in the works, and a lot of good things,” he said.

The president earlier on Sunday had called both weekend shootings “senseless attacks” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday.