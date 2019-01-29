A. O. Smith's Management Anticipates a Challenging 2019

If we were to only look at A. O. Smith's (NYSE: AOS) earnings for the fourth quarter, then this most recent earnings report would look absolutely fantastic. Once you start to consider some of management's commentary on the situation in China and guidance for 2019, though, the picture starts to look less optimistic.

Let's take a look at what went right in the fourth quarter for A. O. Smith and why that strong performance is overshadowed by muted expectations for 2019.

Hot water coming from faucet. More

By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $812 million $754 million $768 million Operating income $154.8 million $131.5 million $140.8 million Net income $126.3 million $104.6 million $22.7 million EPS (diluted) $0.74 $0.61 $0.13

Data source: A. O. Smith earnings release. EPS = Earnings per share.

Any investor has to be pleased to see these most recent results. Sales grew considerably in the company's most profitable segment, North America, and it was able to pass on price increases to offset the impact of tariffs on steel and aluminum that have been nipping at its bottom line in recent quarters. Those strong North America results also helped to offset the economic slowdown in China that has affected sales. The strength of North America is largely what led to the company's beating earnings expectations for the quarter.

Bar chart of AOS earnings by business segment for Q4 2017, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018. Shows jump in North America offsetting rest of world decline. More

Data source: A. O. Smith. Chart by author. Numbers in millions.

2018 ended up being a record year for the company in terms of sales, earnings per share, and free cash flow. The company produced $435 million in free cash flow for the year and ended 2018 with net cash (cash minus debt) of $420 million. That incredibly strong financial position is what allowed management to increase its dividend payment by 30% and buy back $202 million in shares this past year. At the company's most recent investor day presentation, it announced the board had authorized the repurchase of an additional 5 million shares. In total, management has the authority to repurchase 6.1 million shares (about $290 million at current stock prices).

What management had to say

All of the company's good news seemed to end at its quarterly review. Once the company started to discuss its expectations for 2019, things started to go south. According to CEO Kevin Wheeler, 2019's results are going to be affected significantly by an expected slowdown in China.