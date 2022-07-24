A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does A. O. Smith Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, A. O. Smith had US$295.4m of debt, up from US$106.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$579.4m in cash, leading to a US$284.0m net cash position.

A Look At A. O. Smith's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that A. O. Smith had liabilities of US$1.00b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$623.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$579.4m as well as receivables valued at US$608.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$438.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded A. O. Smith shares are worth a total of US$9.20b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, A. O. Smith also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, A. O. Smith grew its EBIT by 29% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine A. O. Smith's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. A. O. Smith may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, A. O. Smith recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 94% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that A. O. Smith has US$284.0m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 94% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$482m. So we don't think A. O. Smith's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - A. O. Smith has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

