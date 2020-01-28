A. O. Smith reports 2019 earnings of $2.22 per share

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE-AOS) today announced sales of $3.0 billion and net earnings of $370.0 million, or $2.22 per share, in 2019.

Sales in 2019 declined six percent from $3.2 billion in 2018 driven by a 23 percent decline in China sales. Excluding the unfavorable impact from currency translation, China sales declined 19 percent. The decline in China sales was primarily a result of weaker end-market demand in the region, year-over-year channel inventory shifts and a higher mix of mid-price products than the prior year. China channel inventory build occurred in the first half of 2018 and declined to levels which are within the normal range by the end of 2019, primarily in the fourth quarter.

Net earnings in 2019 of $370.0 million, or $2.22 per share, were lower than 2018 net earnings of $444.2 million, or $2.58 per share. Adjusted earnings of $449.2 million or $2.61 per share in 2018 excluded $5.0 million of after-tax restructuring and impairment costs related to the company's plant closing in Renton, WA.

In the fourth quarter 2019, the Company achieved net earnings of $91.3 million or $.56 per share on sales of $750.9 million. Fourth quarter 2018 net earnings were $126.3 million or $0.74 per share on sales of $812.5 million.

A. O. Smith is providing non-GAAP measures (adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted segment earnings) for 2018 that exclude the restructuring and impairment costs associated with the plant closure. Reconciliations to measures on a GAAP basis are provided in the financial information included with this press release.

"2019 proved to be a year of bright spots and challenges for A. O. Smith. I'm pleased to report that our North America water heater operations continued to perform well, despite a one percent decline in residential industry volumes. As expected, sales in China decreased from previous years as elevated channel inventory levels compounded the effects of weaker consumer demand for our products," said Kevin Wheeler, president and chief executive officer. "We're confident that we're on the right track with our North America Water Treatment portfolio, and we're pleased with the performance of our most recent acquisition – Water-Right, as it is squarely on track and meeting expectations. "

North America segment

Sales of the North America segment were $2.1 billion in 2019, a two percent increase over 2018 sales of $2.0 billion. The acquisition of Water-Right in April 2019 added $44 million to sales. The increase in segment sales was primarily due to the incremental Water-Right sales, water heater pricing actions related to steel and freight cost increases, and higher sales of water treatment products, which were partially offset by lower residential water heater volumes.

North American segment earnings of $488.9 million in 2019 were five percent higher than the $464.1 million in 2018. Segment earnings in 2018 included $6.7 million in pre-tax restructuring and impairment charges related to the plant closure. The favorable impact to profits from pricing actions, lower steel costs and higher sales of water treatment products including the acquisition, were partially offset by the unfavorable impact from lower residential water heater volumes. As a result, segment margin of 23.5 percent increased compared with 22.7 percent in 2018.