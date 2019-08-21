Is O2i Société Anonyme’s (EPA:ALODI) 12% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll look at O2i Société Anonyme (EPA:ALODI) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for O2i Société Anonyme:

0.12 = €3.1m ÷ (€47m - €21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, O2i Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 12%.

Does O2i Société Anonyme Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that O2i Société Anonyme's ROCE is fairly close to the IT industry average of 12%. Independently of how O2i Société Anonyme compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

O2i Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 12%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how O2i Société Anonyme's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:ALODI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for O2i Société Anonyme.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect O2i Société Anonyme's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

O2i Société Anonyme has total liabilities of €21m and total assets of €47m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. O2i Société Anonyme has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On O2i Société Anonyme's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. O2i Société Anonyme shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .