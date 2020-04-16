HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OAG Analytics ("OAG"), experts in hybrid machine learning for geoscience and engineering, today announces a new Raster Image Server that accelerates collaboration between geoscientists and data scientists.

(PRNewsfoto/OAG Analytics) More

"Data science workflows to support hydrocarbon and mining exploration and optimization often produce 100GB+ images that take too long to evaluate," said Luther Birdzell, OAG Founder and CEO. "Working closely with our customers we identified an opportunity to accelerate these workflows with map caching innovation that enables us to render these large images smoothly through a web browser."

OAG's hybrid machine learning solutions deliver rapid innovation through extensible tools that deploy as stand-alone applications or integrate with your data science workflows. The Raster Image Server is the latest addition to this portfolio and accelerates quantifying subsurface resources.

OAG's extensible Raster Image Server is available for immediate deployment and will also be available on the AWS Marketplace soon. Learn more.

About OAG Analytics

OAG Analytics, headquartered in Houston, is a leading data science provider to oil & gas and mining. OAG runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is a TIBCO Spotfire ISV Velocity Partner.

Media Contact

https://OAGanalytics.com

insights@OAGanalytics.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oag-analytics-announces-support-for-large-scale-geoscience-raster-images-301042331.html

SOURCE OAG Analytics