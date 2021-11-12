Oahu Community Correctional Center escapee arrested

Nov. 11—UPDATE : 10 :30 a.m.

Morgan J. Bear has been arrested and is in custody at the Honolulu Police Department's Kapolei station.

He now faces a new charge for escape, according to the Department of Public Safety.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE A 51-year-old man who was held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending trial for a protective order violation was discovered missing from the facility Tuesday night during a headcount.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said Morgan J. Bear was discovered missing at 10 :30 p.m.

Bear was being held at the correctional facility for violation of a protective order and temporary restraining order.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 195 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair.

Anyone with information on Bear's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.