Oahu grand jury indicts man, 44, in fatal shooting at bar

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 44-year-old Honolulu man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man after an early-morning fight in a McCully bar.

The grand jury charged Myron Young Takushi with second-degree murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and weapon offenses, including carrying a firearm in commission of separate felony.

"This case illustrates just how dangerous it can be to carry a weapon into a bar. It is much easier for a dispute to turn deadly when a gun is involved, " city Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Takushi would face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lawrence Sousie.

Takushi allegedly shot William James Dahlin Jr. of Kaneohe eight times after an altercation in the 2012 Sports Bar &Grill early on the morning of July 19. Takushi is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Prosecutors said Dahlin punched Takushi three times in the face before bar patrons tried to separate them.

Takushi pulled an unregistered Glock handgun from a fanny pack and shot Dahlin eight times, authorities said.

Honolulu police detectives recovered spent 9 mm shell casings at the scene, according to state court documents. At least two witnesses positively identified Takushi as the man who shot Dahlin.

Dahlin's girlfriend came to his aid, but Takushi pointed the gun at her "from about two feet away " before running away, prosecutors allege.

Dahlin was pronounced dead at about 1 :15 a.m. July 19 at The Queen's Medical Center. The cause of death was ruled a homicide from gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner.

Takushi was arrested without incident at about 1 :20 p.m. July 19 in the 3000 block of Lakimau Street in Kapahulu after HPD Crime Reduction Unit officers saw him get out of his white Lexus in front of an apartment complex, according to court documents.