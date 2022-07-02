Oahu judge convicts man of sexual assault against girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter

Jul. 2—An Oahu judge has convicted a 34-year-old man for sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter in 2016.

Myron Posoa Filipe, 34, was found guilty Thursday for first-degree sexual assault for the June 2016 incident, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison.

"The Department is pleased with the verdict and hopes that it brings some closure to the survivor of this horrific crime, " said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. "Her bravery and steadfastness throughout this process is an inspiration to us all. ... We encourage all those who experience sexual assault to come forward and file a police report or seek help from community resources such as the Sex Abuse Treatment Center."

Filipe is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center until his sentencing, which is set for Oct. 4.

The 24-hour hotline number for the Sex Abuse Treatment Center, a Hawaii Pacific Health program for sexual assault survivors, is 808-524-7273.