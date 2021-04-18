Oahu man arrested after arriving on Maui with no COVID-19 pre-test and no lodging for quarantine

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Apr. 18—Maui police arrested on Friday a 43-year-old Oahu man who flew to Maui without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility.

James McArdle was arrested for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

He not only arrived on Maui without a negative test, but also did not have approved lodging to complete a 10-day travel quarantine.

McArdle was taken to the Wailuku Police Station for processing.

He volunteered to return to Oahu, the Maui Police Department said in a press release.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news - live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as Capitol rioters attempt a ‘journalist’ defence

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • When Her Mother Died, She Found Solace at a Korean Grocery

    NEW YORK — After an hour of discussing her mother, the afterlife and the shamelessness sometimes required in producing art, Michelle Zauner adjusted her video camera to show her Bushwick, Brooklyn, apartment. Her coffee table, suddenly in view, was covered with Jolly Pong Cereal Snack, NongShim Shrimp Crackers, Lotte Malang Cow Milk Candies and other Asian junk food. “This whole time we’ve been talking,” she said, “you’ve been in front of these snacks.” These are her favorite selections from H Mart, the Korean American supermarket chain that for her serves as both muse and refuge. Zauner, best known for her music project Japanese Breakfast, wrote about the “beautiful, holy place” and the death of her mother, Chongmi, in a 2018 essay for The New Yorker, “Crying in H Mart,” which led to a memoir by the same name that Knopf is publishing Tuesday. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the essay, which is the first chapter of her book, she relayed her grief, her appetite and her fear that, after losing Chongmi to cancer in 2014, “am I even Korean anymore if there’s no one left to call and ask which brand of seaweed we used to buy?” The rest of the memoir explores her identity as a biracial Asian American, the bonds that food can forge, and her efforts to understand and remember her mother. Zauner’s parents met in Seoul in the early 1980s, when her father, Joel, moved there from the United States to sell cars to the U.S. and Canadian military. Chongmi was working at the hotel where he stayed. They married after three months of dating and traveled through Japan, Germany and South Korea again before landing in Eugene, Oregon, where Michelle Zauner grew up. In early drafts of the book, she said during our interview, she tried to imagine what it was like for her mother to marry so quickly, to face a language barrier with her husband, to uproot herself over and over. When she asked her father questions like “Do you remember how she was feeling?,” he answered with geographical facts and figures. As with many immigration stories, scarcity threaded its way through a lot of what Zauner found while writing the book: In their family, her father was so focused on providing that he couldn’t give her the emotional support she sought, while her mother viewed identity crises almost as a waste of energy. “I feel like she’d be moved by parts of the book,” Zauner said, “but I think there are parts she’d think, ‘I don’t know why you had to go on about this for the whole book when you’re just like an American kid.’” Zauner, 32, writes about their volatile relationship, contrasting her mother’s poised restraint with her need to express herself, her sense of urgency that “no one could possibly understand what I went through and I needed everyone to know.” After graduating from Bryn Mawr, she threw herself into the Philadelphia rock band Little Big League in 2011 before striking out on her own as Japanese Breakfast. Her first two solo albums, like her memoir, focused on grief: “Psychopomp,” in 2016, and “Soft Sounds From Another Planet,” in 2017. Her next one, “Jubilee,” is scheduled for release in June, and it is more joyful, influenced by Kate Bush, Björk and Randy Newman. In between these projects, she worked on video game soundtracks, directed music videos and crashed into the literary world, reflecting her maximalist and, yes, shameless approach to creativity. “The thing about Michelle is you just need to give her a little push in that direction — an affirmation — and suddenly she’s just flying,” said Daniel Torday, a novelist and the director of the creative writing program at Bryn Mawr, who has been a mentor to Zauner. For her the artistic process, whether it is in her music or her writing, often feels all-consuming and anxiety-producing, something she handles by working through it. “If I’m going to take the time to go in on something,” Zauner said, “I want to be terrified of it.” And there are terrifying parts she confronts when retracing the last few months of her mother’s life. It is not exactly the cancer — in the book, she describes the disease with polish, crushing Vicodin for her mother with a spoon and scattering its blue crumbs over scoops of ice cream “like narcotic sprinkles.” It is that Chongmi was dying just as their relationship was at its best, “a sort of renaissance period, where we were really getting to enjoy each other’s company and know each other as adults,” Zauner said. In 2014, she moved back home to help care for her. Chongmi died that October, two weeks after Michelle Zauner married Peter Bradley, a fellow musician. By Christmas, he joined her and her father in Eugene, navigating the first heavy moment of their new life together — “like a baptism of adulthood,” Bradley said. She and her father haven’t been in contact for more than a year, save for an attempt at therapy over Zoom. After her mother died, “our grief couldn’t come together in this way where we could experience it together,” Zauner said. “He started wearing this big ruby in his ear and then got a big tattoo, lost 40 pounds, started dating this young woman, and it felt like kind of a second death.” In an essay for Harper’s Bazaar published this month, she wrote about the pain of that experience, then searching for a way to make peace with him and his new relationship, which has since ended. Joel Zauner, in a phone interview, expressed sadness about their estrangement. He avoided reading “Crying in H Mart” for months (Michelle Zauner sent him an advance copy), but when he did, he wept throughout and was stung that he wasn’t included in the acknowledgments. The tattoo was done on the anniversary of Chongmi’s death, he said, and is of her name in Korean, with the Korean word for “sweetheart” underneath. “I’m not a perfect guy,” he said. “But I certainly deserve more than I was given in both the article and the book.” Today, Zauner feels ready to shake this period of loss and just tour, and there is still more she wants to unpack about being Korean, possibly by living there for a year. “I think there’s a big part of my sense of belonging that is missing because I don’t speak the language fluently,” she said, and she is determined to preserve the thread she has to the Korean side of her family. She became engrossed at one point with Emily Kim, who as Maangchi is known as “YouTube’s Korean Julia Child,” finding peace in the way she peeled Korean pears — “the Korean way,” Kim wrote in an email — using the knife to remove the skin in one long strip, the way Chongmi used to. In 2019, the two starred in a Vice video that explored the effects of migration on cuisine, and on Zauner’s 30th birthday, Kim made her dinner. “She’s a real Korean daughter,” Kim said. Zauner feels wary, however, about her work in any conjunction with the anti-Asian attacks in the past year. “I’m fearful of using this tragedy to try and promote anything I’ve created,” she said in an email the day after the Atlanta shootings. “It’s a little hard to encapsulate my feelings on such a heavy thing with a few words.” Her belief system has become more nuanced than before. She is an atheist, “but then there has to be some smudging of the edges for me,” she said. “In some ways it is impossible for me to not feel like my mother was looking out for me because of the serendipitous, fateful way that things happened in my life.” Almost a year ago, when she finished writing “Crying in H Mart,” she posted a photo of herself in her living room with her eyes closed and a peaceful smile, holding the book’s draft in her hands, with the caption “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.” There are instances when even though it goes against everything you believe, it’s important, Zauner said, to create an ambiguous space for things. “Like when I leave flowers on her grave, I know technically what I am doing is I’m leaving the flowers for myself. I’m creating a ritual and commemorating her with my time by doing this. But that is not enough for me to feel OK about it,” she said. “I need to kind of believe that she knows that they’re there.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A leading conspiracy theorist who thought COVID-19 was a hoax died from the virus after hosting illegal house parties

    A high-profile conspiracy theorist from Norway, who shared false information about the pandemic online, has died from COVID-19, officials say.

  • Neighbor who tossed an elderly Jewish woman off a balcony while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' avoids trial because he smoked weed

    A court ruled that Kobili Traoré, a drug dealer who smoked cannabis every day, will not go to trial for murdering Orthodox Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017.

  • Australia, largely free of COVID-19, in no hurry to reopen borders - PM

    Australia is no hurry to reopen its international borders and risk the country's nearly coronavirus-free lifestyle, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. Australia closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents in March 2020 and has been permitting only limited international arrivals in recent months, mainly its citizens returning from abroad. The border closure, together with snap lockdowns, swift contact tracking and high community compliance with health measures, have made Australia one of the world's most successful countries in curbing the pandemic, limiting coronavirus cases to under 29,500 infections and 910 deaths.

  • Duke of Edinburgh volunteers restore plane flown by Prince Philip over 60 years ago

    A plane flown by Prince Philip over 60 years ago will take to the skies again after being restored by Duke of Edinburgh Award volunteers. The Duke, who passed away aged 99, became the only senior royal to pilot a single-seat aircraft when he flew solo in the Druine Turbulent in 1959. He took off from White Waltham Airfield in Berkshire and spent 45 minutes in the air unassisted. The following year the Duke's equerry, retired air vice marshal Sir John Severne, piloted the plane to victory at the King's Cup Air Race. But the plane was sold and languished in a storage shed for 25 years before volunteers at Derby Aero Club found it and embarked on a eight-year restoration project. Martin Jones, chairman of the club, expects the plane to be airborne later this year.

  • How Meghan ensured she had a part in Prince Philip's funeral – with a handwritten note on wreath

    The Duchess of Sussex wrote the card attached to the wreath sent by her and Prince Harry to ensure that, in a small way, she played a part in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service. Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, had hoped to attend the ceremony but was advised against travelling by her doctor. The 39-year-old was watching the funeral on television at home in Montecito, California. The Sussexes' tribute was among nine family wreaths laid in the Quire of St George's Chapel, propped against the stalls on each side of the Duke's coffin. Buckingham Palace aides declined to provide details of the other wreaths, saying they were private. But a source close to the Sussexes confirmed that theirs had been designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, a Cotswold florist known for her natural, rustic arrangements. The variety of locally sourced flowers, some of which were picked from the designer's garden, were chosen due to their particular significance.

  • 2 teens taken to hospital in crash Saturday night after driver speeds, hits building

    The driver also struck a fire hydrant.

  • Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has a double-digit lead over Gov. Greg Abbott in latest Texas gubernatorial election poll

    The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor has not yet declared his candidacy for Texas governor but has said that running is a "true consideration."

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • About a dozen OAN employees have quit in recent months as some staffers don't believe the stories run on air, report says

    The New York Times reported that several employees have left the network in recent months following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • 'No personal liberties were taken away': Joe Scarborough blasts Jim Jordan for spreading 'lies' about Fauci

    "They have lied about Fauci," said Scarborough, the MSNBC host and former GOP congressman. "They have spread conspiracy theories about Fauci."

  • COVID-19 cases in Florida since the spring break have surged and deaths from new variants are mounting

    As of Thursday, there were 5,177 cases involving variants of concern in Florida - six times higher than mid-March, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

  • Photos of Prince Harry and Prince William walking apart at Prince Philip’s funeral don’t show the whole picture of their relationship

    Prince Harry and Prince William walked separately at Prince Philip's funeral, with Peter Phillips separating them, as Buckingham Palace had planned.

  • Zack Snyder confirms Wayne T. Carr would have played Green Lantern in his 4-hour 'Justice League' movie

    During a conversation at Justice Con 2021, Snyder confirmed that Wayne T. Carr would have played John Stewart in his "Snyder Cut."

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him atop the Republican Party is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

  • Breonna Taylor’s mother blasts Black Lives Matter movement

    Tamika Palmer slams BLM Louisville and Kentucky state representative Attica Scott as frauds

  • One America News Network Stays True to Trump

    Months after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, One America News Network, a right-wing cable news channel available in some 35 million households, has continued to broadcast segments questioning the validity of the 2020 presidential election. “There’s still serious doubts about who’s actually president,” OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report. That segment was one in a spate of similar reports from a channel that has become a kind of Trump TV for the post-Trump age, an outlet whose reporting has aligned with the former president’s grievances at a time when he is barred from major social media platforms. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Some of OAN’s coverage has not had the full support of the staff. In interviews with 18 current and former OAN newsroom employees, 16 said the channel had broadcast reports that they considered misleading, inaccurate or untrue. To go by much of OAN’s reporting, it is almost as if a transfer of power had never taken place. The channel did not broadcast live coverage of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address. Into April, news articles on the OAN website consistently referred to Donald Trump as “President Trump” and to Biden as just “Joe Biden” or “Biden.” That practice is not followed by other news organizations, including the OAN competitor Newsmax, a conservative cable channel and news site. OAN has also promoted the debunked theory that the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were left-wing agitators. Toward the end of a March 4 news segment that described the attack as the work of “antifa” and “anti-Trump extremists” — and referred to the president as “Beijing Biden” — Sharp said, “History will show it was the Democrats, and not the Republicans, who called for this violence.” Investigations have found no evidence that people who identify with antifa, a loose collective of anti-fascist activists, were involved in the Capitol riot. Charles Herring, president of Herring Networks, the company that owns OAN, defended the reports casting doubt on the election. “Based on our investigations, voter irregularities clearly took place in the November 2020 election,” he said. “The real question is to what extent.” Herring Networks was founded by Herring’s father, tech entrepreneur Robert Herring, who at age 79 runs OAN with Charles and another son, Robert Jr. About 150 employees work for the channel at its headquarters in San Diego. Nielsen does not report viewership statistics for OAN, which is not a Nielsen client. (Charles Herring cited Nielsen’s “heavy fees.”) In a survey last month, Pew Research reported that 7% of Americans, including 14% of Republicans, had gotten political news from OAN. By contrast, 43% of Americans and 62% of Republicans had gotten political news from Fox News, the survey found. While OAN appeals to a relatively small audience, its coverage reflects views commonly held by Republicans. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll last month, about half of Republicans said they believed that the Jan. 6 attack, which left five dead, was largely a nonviolent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists. Six in 10 Republicans surveyed said they also believed Trump’s claim that the election was “stolen.” OAN, which started in 2013, gained attention when it broadcast Trump’s campaign speeches in full before the 2016 election. In recent months, it has courted viewers who may have felt abandoned by Fox News, which on election night was the first news outlet to project Biden as the winner of Arizona, a key swing state. In a mid-November promotional ad, OAN accused Fox News of joining “the mainstream media in censoring factual reporting.” OAN’s stories “appeal to people who want to believe that the election was not legitimate,” said Stephanie Edgerly, an associate professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. “These are two mutually reinforcing narratives of people who want to believe it and continue to get that fire stoked by OAN.” Marty Golingan, a producer at the channel since 2016, said OAN had changed in recent years. At the start of his employment, he said, it concentrated more on neutral coverage based on reports from The Associated Press or Reuters. He saw it as a scrappy upstart where he could produce cheeky feature stories, he said. During the Trump presidency, it moved right, Golingan said. And when he was watching coverage of the pro-Trump mob breaking into the Capitol, he said, he worried that his work might have helped inspire the attack. He added that he and others at OAN disagreed with much of the channel’s coverage. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” Golingan said in an interview, referring to his colleagues. He recalled seeing a photo of someone in the Capitol mob holding a flag emblazoned with the OAN logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” Golingan said. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.” Charles Herring defended OAN’s coverage. “A review process with multiple checks is in place to ensure that news reporting meets the company’s journalist standards,” he said. “And, yes, we’ve had our fair share of mistakes, but we do our best to keep them to a minimum and learn from our missteps.” Golingan added that since Inauguration Day, OAN’s news director, Lindsay Oakley, had reprimanded him for referring to Biden as “President Biden” in news copy. Oakley did not reply to requests for comment. “OAN’s staff White House reporters use the term President Biden and then may use Mr. Biden,” Charles Herring said. “The term Biden or Biden administration may also be used.” He declined to reply to a question on the channel’s use of “President Trump” for Trump. Allysia Britton, a news producer, said she was one of more than a dozen employees who had left OAN in the wake of the Capitol riot. She criticized some of what the channel had reported, saying it was not up to journalistic standards. “Many people have raised concerns,” Britton said in an interview. “And the thing is, when people speak up about anything, you will get in trouble.” Charles Herring confirmed that about a dozen OAN workers had left in recent months, saying many of them were not high-level employees. Assignments that the elder Herring takes a special interest in are known among OAN staff as “H stories,” several current and former employees said. The day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, Herring instructed OAN employees in an email, which The New York Times reviewed, to “report all the things Antifa did yesterday.” Some “H stories” are reported by Kristian Rouz, an OAN correspondent who had written for Sputnik, a site backed by the Russian government. In a report in May on the pandemic, Rouz said COVID-19 might have started as a “globalist conspiracy to establish sweeping population control,” one that had ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates, and “the deep state.” Britton, the former OAN producer, recalled checking a website that Rouz had cited to back some of his reporting. “It literally took me to this chat room where it’s just conservatives commenting toward each other,” she said. In an email to staff last month, Oakley, the news director, warned producers against ignoring or playing down Rouz’s work. “His stories should be considered ‘H stories’ and treated as such,” she wrote in the email, which the Times reviewed. “These stories are often slugged and copy-edited by ME as per Mr. H’s instructions.” OAN’s online audience is significant, with nearly 1.5 million subscribers to its YouTube channel. One of its most popular videos, with about 1.5 million views since it went online Nov. 24, criticized Dominion Voting Systems, the election technology company whose equipment was used in more than two dozen states last year, including several won by Trump. Hosted by the OAN White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, the video shows a man who said he had infiltrated Dominion and heard company executives say they would “make sure” Trump lost. Dominion has sued Fox News and two of Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, accusing them of making or promoting defamatory claims. A lawyer for Dominion, who did not reply to requests for comment, has said the company is considering further legal action. Golingan, the producer, said some OAN employees had hoped Dominion would sue the channel. “A lot of people said, ‘This is insane, and maybe if they sue us, we’ll stop putting stories like this out,’” he said. Weeks after Dominion filed its first defamation suits, OAN broadcast a two-hour video in which the chief executive of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, made his case that widespread voter fraud had occurred. YouTube removed the video the day it was posted, saying it violated the platform’s election integrity policy. Last month, an OAN report described Dominion’s “voting machines” as “notorious.” Two of the current and former employees interviewed for this article — Dan Ball, a talk-show host, and Neil McCabe, a former reporter — described OAN’s coverage as unbiased. McCabe, who now writes for The Tennessee Star, said the network gave a “voice to people that are just not covered.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas Rangers near 85% fully vaccinated, but won’t hit 100%. There’s a big reason why

    The organization is not requiring its players to get vaccinated, but is making them aware of the benefits of doing so.

  • The operators of the Ever Given may be forced to unload its 18,000 cargo containers onto other ships, report says

    Ever Given's operators are facing mounting pressure to deliver their goods to customers while the ship is trapped in legal limbo in the Suez Canal.