Oahu man convicted for robbery after attacking man with machete

Jul. 22—An Oahu jury has convicted 32-year-old Mark Press on one count of first-degree robbery after attacking a man with a machete and taking valuables from him.

Press was convicted Wednesday for the robbery, which took place on Iwilei Road on March 4. Press had demanded valuables from a 47-year-old man, but when the man refused, Press swung a machete he was holding at him several times. The victim sustained injuries to his hands.

Press was arrested on March 22 and has been in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center while awaiting trail, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26.

"We are very pleased with this verdict, which takes a violent and dangerous felon off Honolulu's streets, " said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. "Due to the serious nature of his offense and his prior criminal history, we will be asking the Court to sentence Press to the maximum prison term."