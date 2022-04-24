Oak Bluffs man involved in fatal accident in Pembroke

An Oak Bluffs man was involved in an accident early Saturday morning on Route 3 in Pembroke that claimed the life of a Plymouth woman.

Massachusetts State Troopers from the Norwell Barracks responded to the rollover crash at 2:26 a.m. according to a police statement.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a 2019 Mercedes SUV and a Honda Ridgeline were both traveling south on Route 3 in Pembroke when they came into contact in a sideswipe collision.

The Mercedes, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Plymouth, rolled over. The woman, who was ejected, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old man driving the Honda was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers were assisted on-scene by Pembroke Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office and MA DOT.

All lanes were shut down for two hours to allow authorities to investigate.

There was no more immediate information from the State Police at the time of publication.

