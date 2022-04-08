Oak Cliff bakery owner arrested in death of artist stabbed, burned in Dallas alleyway

A 45-year-old Grand Prairie man has been charged with murder after police said he stabbed a man and burned his body in a Dallas alleyway, according to a news release.

Police said Manuel Tellez stabbed and killed 52-year-old Anthony Moreno and burned his body in an alleyway. Tellez is the owner of a Mexican bakery in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Police said they found Moreno’s body in the 1300 block of Kings Highway around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, burned near the intersection of North Tyler Street and West Davis Street. Police said Friday that their preliminary investigation suggested Tellez stabbed Moreno multiple times in the alley, left the scene, changed his clothes, then went back to pour gasoline on the body and light it on fire.

Police told WFAA that Tellez and Moreno knew each other and the attack was not random.