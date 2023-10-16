Oak Creek Police are investigating a Monday bomb threat at Oak Creek High School.

A student at the school received an AirDrop text message at 11 a.m. with the threat, and the school was subsequently evacuated, according to Oak Creek Police Capt. David Ashenhurst. Students were initially sent to the school's football field and were then released early.

A news release posted later Monday afternoon on the Oak Creek Police Department's Facebook page said that Oak Creek Police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department's K-9 officers searched both the ninth-grade center and the grades 10-12 building. Both buildings were determined to be safe.

Police determined the threat to be unsubstantiated, but continue to investigate where the threat originated from.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

They plan to seek criminal charges against any offenders, the department's news release said.

"This is a criminal investigation, and no further information will be released," the department's news release said.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oak Creek High School evacuated because of bomb threat