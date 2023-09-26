Oak Grove chiropractor charged with sex crimes involving patients
An Oak Grove chiropractor is charged with sex crimes involving his patients.
An Oak Grove chiropractor is charged with sex crimes involving his patients.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
Kick formally addressed the controversy over streamer Ice Poseidon's video, but Ice Poseidon's response seems to undermine the platform's apology.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
AAA study says the average annual cost of vehicle ownership is $12,182. Your Driving Costs study result is up from $10,728 last year.
Amazon will soon start charging extra for some Alexa Guard home security features. You'll need an Alexa Emergency Assist plan if you want your Echo speakers to listen out for intruders and home alarms.
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Keep things neat and tidy with this clear case that doubles as a tester. It's on sale!
A simple hack involving a kitchen towel can make picking grapes off the stems even easier — and for people with motor disabilities, it's a massive help.
The shatterproof Edison-style bulbs emit a soft amber glow.
Bugatti Rimac signs exclusive distribution deal with VW of America. Not sure what it means for dealers; could make buying a $5M car easier.
In the majority of cases, things work out just fine, but if a patient has liver failure, things can get hairy pretty fast. Over time, that’s the problem In Diagnostics is hoping to solve, although it has a few regulatory hurdles to jump through before the device shows up in an ambulance near you. For now, the company is focusing on the veterinary market and is announcing that it’s starting to ship its products to the first wave of customers.
In its ongoing effort to make its AI systems more robust, OpenAI today launched the OpenAI Red Teaming Network, a contracted group of experts to help inform the company's AI model risk assessment and mitigation strategies. Red teaming is becoming an increasingly key step in the AI model development process as AI technologies, particularly generative technologies, enter the mainstream. Red teaming can catch (albeit not fix, necessarily) biases in models like OpenAI's DALL-E 2, which has been found to amplify stereotypes around race and sex, and prompts that can cause text-generating models, including models like ChatGPT and GPT-4, to ignore safety filters.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
Monoclonal antibodies are the building blocks of some of the most important medical treatments in the world. For example, the large size of the molecules mean monoclonal antibody treatments usually need to be injected — even for eye conditions. Narval CEO Jose Luis Nuno describes the first time he saw a patient get injected in the eye to treat diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to blindness.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
Which is why startups like ETS are looking at alternatives called thermal batteries. When the sun is shining and the wind is blowing and electricity is cheap, thermal batteries can be charged similar to lithium-ion batteries. If a thermal battery can get hot enough, it can be used at steel mills, glassworks, chemical and cement plants, and so on.
Amazon today introduced a new version of its Just Walk Out retail technology that allows customers to skip the cashier lines when they make a purchase by having their payment card automatically charged. The new system, designed for apparel retailers, instead uses RFID (Radio-frequency identification) tags that let customers grab clothes, shoes, hats and more and then walk out of the store without having to stand in line to pay. The system would even allow customers to wear their purchases out of the store, Amazon notes.
As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.