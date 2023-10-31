Oak Harbor man terrorizes estranged wife, shoots into house, police say

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Oak Harbor Police arrested a man accused of terrorizing his estranged wife and shooting a rifle into her house Sunday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in the southwest part of town. While units went there, dispatch reported there were shots fired at the home.

Police arrived with Island County Sheriff's deputies, and they reached the house and found two victims who, thankfully, had no injuries. One of them told authorities the suspect was her estranged husband, identified as Jordan McCully.

She explained that McCully arrived and tried to kick or shove his way into the home, which is when she called 911. During the call, McCully reportedly shot through the door, which threw debris at her friend. She said McCully then started shooting at her friend's car parked out front, emptying an entire magazine of ammunition into it.

This gunfire prompted roughly 37 service calls in the area.

McCully was reportedly seen jumping fences to escape authorities, so officers and deputies set up a perimeter.

Officers found McCully hiding in a nearby backyard and took him into custody. An AR-15-style rifle was recovered from a different backyard.

Police booked McCully into Island County Jail for first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first- and third-degree malicious mischief.

McCully is currently being held on $500,000 bail.