Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary

Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.

When an officer arrived, she saw the front door had been smashed and she could hear noises inside the building.

As the officer stood by the door, four people exited the broken front door, all wearing gloves and full face masks.

When the officer ordered the suspects to stop, two of the suspects ran, and the other two dropped their bags and surrendered.

When two additional officers arrived, they were able to find one of the suspects that ran off.

The fourth person was not located.

The three people that were detained were identified as two boys and one girl, all 14 years old.

Not only were marijuana and marijuana products found inside the bags carried by the teens, but property of the Oak Harbor Country Club was also found, linking them to a burglary earlier that night.

Detectives are working to identify the fourth person. If you have any information about this incident, contact an officer at 360-679-9567.