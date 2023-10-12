Oak Hill man arrested after domestic incident

Oct. 12—An Oak Hill man was charged following a domestic disturbance in Mount Hope on Oct. 11, authorities said.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, FCSD deputies responded to the domestic disturbance call at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was visibly battered when deputies arrived on scene, according to the release.

The victim alleged to officers that her ex-boyfriend had forced entry into her home and struck her then left before law enforcement arrived. She also told deputies the man had been calling, messaging and threatening her throughout the day.

The release noted that deputies tracked the man down and arrested him. They discovered he had multiple previous convictions for domestic violence.

Alfred L. Jennings, 61, was charged with the felony offenses of burglary and third-offense domestic battery. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending further court proceedings.

