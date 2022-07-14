Oak Hill man charged for dirt bike theft

Jul. 14—An Oak Hill man has been charged with a felony in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported that Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a complaint of a stolen dirt bike on Bachman Road in Beckwith.

After speaking with the juvenile owner of the dirt bike and the parents, as well as canvassing the neighborhood, deputies determined a possible location. They found the dirt bike at a residence on Dempsey Road. Deputies made contact with an individual inside the residence, who gave a full confession stating he had stolen the dirt bike earlier in the afternoon. The bike was returned to the juvenile.

William B. Bohn, 38, of Oak Hill, was charged with the felony offense of grand larceny. Bohn was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.