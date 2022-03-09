Oak Hill man dies 3 years after being shot, paralyzed by teen at kids' party

In this file photo, Lisa Tatro, left, is shown with her husband, Joel at their home in Oak Hill. Joel Tatro was shot and paralyzed at a party he was having for his kids back in 2019. Joel passed away Monday.

An Oak Hill man paralyzed after he was shot in the neck by a teen trespassing at his children's party in 2019 died on Monday night, his family said.

Joel Tatro, who was shot on Feb. 16, 2019, was 48.

"Joel passed Monday night," said his brother Nate Tatro on Wednesday. "He's been at home for a couple of years now."

At the time of the shooting, Volusia County Sheriff's investigators charged the suspected shooter, James "Buddha" Powell, now 18, of Port Orange, with attempted first-degree murder. Powell was 15 when he shot Joel Tatro.

Court records show Powell was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail after a stay of 712 days on Aug. 11, 2021 after posting $120,000 bail.

On Wednesday, State Attorney's Office spokesman Assistant State Attorney Brian Shorestein said Joel Tatro's shooting remains under investigation and it was not immediately known if charges against Powell will be upgraded.

Powell is scheduled to appear in court on April 6 for a docket sounding, according to court records.

Sylvano Leslie II, now 20, of Edgewater, who accompanied Powell to Joel Tatro's home, and was the getaway driver after the alleged shooting, was charged with accessory after the fact to a first-degree felony. Leslie was 17 when Tatro was shot in 2019.

Leslie is also out of the Volusia County Branch Jail on $5,000 bail, court records show.

Teen crashed kids' party

According to Powell's arrest report, Joel Tatro was hosting a party at his home for his children and their friends at his East Church Street home in Oak Hill when Powell and two other friends showed up uninvited at 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2019.

When Joel Tatro and others approached Powell and his friends and told him the party was by invitation only and that he had to leave. Powell got angry and started cursing, investigators said.

Joel Tatro then told Powell he was trespassing and needed to leave and Powell shouted at Joel Tatro, "You don't know who you are (expletive) with," sheriff's investigators said.

Powell then pushed Joel Tatro and when the homeowner shoved Powell back, the suspect yelled "I'll (expletive) kill you," his arrest report states.

Powell then pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired three to four times at Joel Tatro, striking him in the neck, sheriff's detectives said.

Joel Tatro was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. He survived the shooting but was left paralyzed.

'We loved our brother'

Since his paralysis, Joel has had a difficult time and his death has made his loss more unbearable, Nate Tatro said.

"We loved our brother. It's very difficult," Nate Tatro said.

Nate Tatro said he had no comment on whether the family wanted charges against Powell upgraded and said that was a decision "that was up to the prosecutors."

Joel Tatro had a wonderful life, loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and loved the outdoors, especially fishing, his brother said.

"He lived a good life doing stuff, and then he lost it all because of the shooting," Nate Tatro said.

