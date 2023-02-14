Oak Hill man faces charges

Feb. 13—An Oak Hill man who has been sought on multiple charges since an incident on Nov. 27, 2022, was captured Monday, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Joshua J. Daniels, 29, of Oak Hill, was caught following a short foot pursuit, Fridley reported, and now will face the felony offense of entering without breaking (daytime), as well as the misdemeanor offenses of violation of a Domestic Violence Protective order (DVP) and petit larceny.

On Nov. 27, deputies responded to a residence at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean for a possible violation of the domestic violence petition.

Upon arrival, the victim told deputies that Daniels, whom she had a DVP against, had entered her home by an unlocked door. While there, he allegedly argued with the victim and stole her phone before fleeing in advance of the deputies' arrival.

Daniels was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at Fayette County Sheriff's Department, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.