Oak Hill woman pleads guilty to felony child neglect

Mar. 17—Danielle McClanahan, 38, of Oak Hill, pled guilty on March 14 to one count of felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury regarding her seven-week-old infant.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., McClanahan will face 1 to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. on April 29.

The father of the infant, Carson Blankenship, entered a guilty plea to two felonies in relation to the child's injuries earlier this month, according to Ciliberti.

On Sept. 3, 2019, law enforcement and Child Protective Services responded to Raleigh General Hospital after the parents brought their baby to the emergency department with a swollen leg. Doctors also documented that the baby was dehydrated and in obvious pain.

The infant was eventually admitted to Women and Children's Hospital in Charleston, where testing confirmed that six of the infant's ribs and two bones in the right leg had healing fractures that were at least seven days old.

Neither parent offered an adequate explanation for the injuries. However, the child's father eventually admitted that he squeezed and shook the baby out of frustration. McClanahan admitted that she failed to seek prompt medical attention for the child, and she failed to properly care for the child's needs resulting in dehydration and malnourishment.

The crime was investigated by West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney William C. Burdick.