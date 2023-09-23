Oak Hills Christian College to host variety of homecoming events Sept. 30

Sep. 22—BEMIDJI — Oak Hills Christian College

will host Homecoming 2023 activities on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the college.

The day will kick off with a Run for the Hills 5K Fundraiser for the Student Grant Fund with registration at 8 a.m. and the run starting at 9 a.m. All participants will receive a T-shirt and medals will be awarded for first, second and third place based on age and gender categories.

Preregistration can be completed at

www.oakhills.edu/alumni/events.

Cost is $20 per person or $30 per family. Registration the morning of the race will increase to $25 per person. Brunch will follow the 5K.

The afternoon will include inflatables, games and outside activities as well as opportunities to visit with Oak Hills President Martin Giese and other staff. Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, face-painting and workshops with more details becoming available on the Oak Hills website.

The day will finish with an outside barbecue buffet followed by s'mores around the fire pit.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an old piece of Oak Hills Christian College apparel for display during the day, which qualifies someone to be entered into a drawing for an item from Oak Hills' bookstore.