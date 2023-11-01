Oak Hills High School head basketball coach recovering after being punched by referee

The referee who punched a Hesperia high school boys' basketball coach during last week's game has been criminally charged, according to court records.

Nearly a week after the alleged assault, new details have come to light. Here's what we know.

Boys head basketball coach Rob Alexander from Oaks Hills High School is recovering after being punched by a referee during a game in Corona.

Catch on camera

The incident happened during Saturday's game between Oak Hills and Arlington at Santiago High School in Corona, according to authorities.

During the second half of the game, witnesses said Oak Hills High School head coach Rob Alexander got upset with referee Brandon Knapper over his officiating, and the verbal brawl began.

A video shows the 26-year-old referee walking over to Alexander, who was standing on the sidelines with his hands on his hips. The referee is then seen throwing a punch at Alexander, which sent him to the floor. Players, coaches, and security are seen intervening, while the referee appears to throw a few more punches.

Alexander was taken to the hospital, and the game did not continue, TMZ first reported.

Hesperia school district officials said they are thankful for the swift and decisive action taken by Riverside Sheriff’s Department and event promoters during the incident.

“We are also happy to report that coach Alexander is in good spirits and looking forward to returning to coaching and teaching as soon as possible,” district officials stated. "We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement, CIF, and Oak Hills High School, with the support of the district, will investigate the incident thoroughly and handle it appropriately."

Knapper turned himself in at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department jail on Sunday. He posted a bail of $65,000 and was released from jail.

Law enforcement stated that Alexander asked that charges be brought against Knapper.

On Monday, Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Knapper with with battery causing serious bodily injury and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, court records show. He is expected in court on Friday, Nov. 3.

Knapper is a former college basketball player at West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, and Cal State San Bernardino, according to Sports Illustrated.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Oak Hills basketball coach recovering after being punched by referee