Oak Island police search for suspect accused of setting fire at Masonic Lodge

Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
·1 min read

A suspect is wanted in connection to a structure fire in Oak Island that police say was intentionally set.

According to a news release from the town, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge at 2408 E. Oak Island Dr. around 3 p.m. Sunday regarding a structure fire. The fire was contained within 45 minutes, the release said, and further investigation lead officials to believe it had been intentionally set.

Oak Island police are currently searching for a 34-year-old Bolivia man believed to be involved. Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been named a suspect in connection with the blaze and is wanted on one count of felony burning of other buildings.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is also searching for Heckendorn as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation, officials said.

He was last known to be driving a 2017 Kia Forte, white in color with a black front bumper. The car's license plate reads CDN7528, according to police. Anyone with information about Heckendorn's location is asked to call 911.

Police have not said if Heckendorn is otherwise connected to the Masonic Lodge.

The front interior of the building suffered "extensive damage," according to the town, but the full extent of the damage is currently unknown.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Oak Island Masonic Lodge fire: Police search for suspect

Recommended Stories

  • 16th Annual Oak City Marathon kicks off in Downtown Raleigh

    Hundreds of runners filled the streets of Downtown Raleigh Sunday for the 16th annual Oak City Marathon.

  • Billings police investigating South Side homicide

    Billings police investigating South Side homicide

  • West Charlotte neighborhood deemed safe after suspect not found in barricade situation, CMPD says

    In a update Sunday afternoon, CMPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. where a suspect barricaded inside the residence with a weapon.

  • ‘Despicable, brazen’ shooting outside bar leaves 9 injured, Philadelphia cops say

    Five people suffered critical injuries, police said.

  • EdgeDB raises $15M ahead of the launch of its cloud database service

    EdgeDB, the startup looking to modernize databases for cutting-edge apps, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Nava Ventures and Accel. The new capital brings the startup's total raised to $19 million, which CEO Yury Selivanov said will be used to boost headcount and launch the previously announced hosted version of EdgeDB's database solution, EdgeDB Cloud. "Cloud, which in our case is a database-as-a-service, requires significant investment upfront to build a reliable and scalable infrastructure," Selivanov told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each homicide case

    If your loved one was a victim of homicide and you'd like to share their story, email reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

  • U.S. and Japan begin joint military drills this week

    The U.S. and Japan are gearing up for large-scale military exercises starting this Thursday. Michael Penn, the president of Shingetsu News Agency, joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the biennial drills and the rising tensions between China and Taiwan and on the Korean peninsula.

  • Boosted by Twitter drama, Mastodon reaches 1 million active monthly users

    Mastodon, the decentralized social network that's increasingly being positioned as an alternative to Twitter, has eclipsed 1 million active monthly users. Germany-based Mastodon has experienced rapid growth since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, with nearly half a million users joining the network since October 27. Twitter's controversial ownership -- and recent product changes -- have supercharged Mastodon's expansion.

  • Schools in Canadian province of Ontario to remain shut as strike grinds on

    Some 55,000 workers in the education sector in Ontario, the country's largest province, went on strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the provincial government on better pay and more frontline staff in schools. The walkout by teachers, educational assistants, secretaries and library workers, forced hundreds of schools to shut.

  • Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions

    More than 3,000 new military recruits began training Monday as the Congolese army steps up its fight against the M23 rebels that it alleges are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, meanwhile said that a Congolese fighter plane had “violated Rwandan airspace” by landing briefly at Rubavu airport. “No military action was taken by Rwanda in response, and the jet returned to the DRC,” the Rwandan government said in a statement.

  • Suspect arrested after violent sexual assault in northwest Charlotte

    A man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting a woman in northwest Charlotte on Friday night, according to CMPD.

  • Trump-linked stocks rally on possible 2024 presidential run

    (Reuters) -Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Donald Trump's social media venture public, rallied on Monday over the former president's possible run for the 2024 presidential election. Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three of his advisers said last week, while media reports over the weekend pointed to a campaign starting before the end of November. Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp jumped more than 24% to $21.55, and were set for their best day in nearly a year, bringing down year-to-date losses to 58%.

  • Kidnapping call at Georgia Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint

    After some investigating, they found out that Haimnarine Doobay arrived to the location with a child and forced them into the woods behind the store.

  • Voters in Atlanta suburbs sue over unsent absentee ballots

    Voters who never received absentee ballots because election officials in a suburban Atlanta county failed to mail them have filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency solution so they can still vote. Election officials in Cobb County acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. County elections director Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the county election board that because of staff error, ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month, the lawsuit says.

  • 68 predictions for the new men’s college basketball season

    College basketball tips off Monday night with every AP Top 25 team in action. To celebrate the start of the new season, here are 68 predictions that are sure to come true (unless they don’t).

  • Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

    A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...

  • Teen Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Has Escaped from Iowa Corrections Facility

    After Pieper Lewis killed her alleged rapist and sex trafficker in self-defense when she was 15, an Iowa judge sentenced her to probation and ordered her to pay $150,000 in restitution to his family. On Sunday, CNN reported that Lewis has escaped from the correctional facility where she is being held, and her “whereabouts are unknown.”

  • Former NYPD cop Michael Valva convicted of murdering his 8-year-old autistic son

    A Long Island jury has convicted a former NYPD cop accused of killing his special-needs son by forcing him to sleep in a freezing garage. Michael Valva was found guilty of second degree murder and child endangerment Friday in the 2020 death of his 8-year-old boy Thomas. The jury made their decision on the first day of deliberation after six weeks of testimony in the Riverhead, L.I. courtroom. ...

  • Father dies in a dispute over a paycheck, Arizona family says. ‘He made us whole’

    “Why’d it have to be you?”

  • Man who stole $14 in 2002 released from prison after 20 years

    20 years into serving a life sentence for stealing $14, a Black man was released from a California prison last […] The post Man who stole $14 in 2002 released from prison after 20 years appeared first on TheGrio.