Oak Lawn passes budget with more funding for police and fire, and no major tax increases

The Oak Lawn Village Board unanimously approved the 2024 municipal budget Tuesday, with increases in spending for the Police and Fire departments compared to 2023 without increasing property or municipal utility taxes.

The budget also shows an increase of $5.94 million in grants and reimbursements thanks to the America Rescue Plan Act, federal funds given to municipalities to make up for COVID-19 losses. A spokesperson explained the town had three years to recognize the funds and are choosing to use them in 2024.

Some of these funds will help fund the $1.95 million increase in spending on police and an additional $87,284 on fire compared to 2023. Mayor Terry Vorderer chalked up these spending hikes to the town’s commitment to safety and the outcome of the latest contract negotiations.

Total expenses are up by $10.6 million compared to 2023 with a grand total of $79.8 million. But that gap is so large in part because Oak Lawn was much more thrifty in 2023 than expected. This year’s budget is projected to end up $3.3 million under budget projections.

Next year’s budget also baked in expected losses on bank balances caused by a potential market recession that some experts continue to warn about.

Much of the budget is outlined in red representing increases in spending without increases in revenue often delivered by tax hikes. But large influxes of capital, namely from post-pandemic government funds as well as an under budget 2023, appear to be the reason.

Areas where the budget is expected to shrink in 2024 compared to the actual spending in 2023 is a $228,998 reduction for sick incentive and $295,946 less for overtime.

Vorderer touts the community’s history of pro-business decisions including the waiving of a new business license fee. However, business fees are expected to bring in $328,989 in 2024. Another $188,950 is expected to be collected from a bar and tavern specific fee.

Shortly before the vote, Vorderer said he was most proud of the increase in spending for emergency response.

“I really do believe the primary obligation of government here in the village of Oak Lawn is to provide as safe an environment as we can possibly do,” he said. “Our police and fire are crucial to the quality of life here in Oak Lawn.”

