Oak Leaf Trail to be extended in Oak Creek, Milwaukee County seeking community input

Milwaukee County is planning a 7,000-foot extension of the multi-use Oak Leaf Trail through Bender Park in Oak Creek.

Milwaukee County is looking for public input on an extension of the Oak Leaf Trail through Bender Park in Oak Creek.

A meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, at the Lake Vista Park Pavilion, 4159 Lake Vista Parkway in Oak Creek to allow residents to express their feedback on the proposed designs for the asphalt multi-use trail.

The 1.3-mile extension will “close a key gap in the regional trail network creating a 20-mile continuous bike facility between and through Milwaukee and Racine counties,” according to Milwaukee County Parks.

Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said this will be a great addition for Oak Creek.

“We currently have a vast network of trails in the city and this latest extension provides even greater connectivity for people to explore parts of Oak Creek,” he said. “With the development of Lake Vista, and in the near future its northern addition as well as the residential development, it could not have come at a better time.”

Project details and funding

The trail extension is planned to be approximately 7,000 feet long and 10 feet wide and run the length of Bender Park, as outlined in a winter 2023 newsletter from 17th District Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Steve Taylor, who serves this area.

Funding was awarded in 2020 with a $1.3 million federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to the project page on the County Parks website.

“Grants are always a blessing for any community, as they help make projects possible in many cases,” Bukiewicz said. “For if there were no grants, in some cases public amenities projects may simply just never happen due the financing concerns.”

The project secured funding for the remaining 20% from Milwaukee County in the 2023 adopted budget ― approximately $224,000.

Public input meeting happening in Oak Creek on Jan. 17

In a Jan. 2 Facebook post to an Oak Creek community group, Taylor invited residents to the Jan. 17 public input meeting to share thoughts on the project.

Instead, many took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the post.

Responding to a comment that the county should focus on putting money into parks maintenance instead of extending the trail length ― something mentioned by many on the thread ― Taylor said he agreed that needed to be a focus “especially when we have $500 million in deferred maintenance” across the Milwaukee County Parks system. However, he pointed out that a grant covered 80% of the cost of this project.

“I pushed to get this trail done with some of the grant money,” Taylor wrote.

Siltation in the lagoon at the Bender Park public boat launch in Oak Creek is making the facility unusable by all but the smallest boats.

Other projects planned for Bender Park

Regarding other issues at Bender Park specifically, Taylor said he’s been focused on getting the park some needed attention. In his winter 2023 newsletter, Taylor outlined some of the maintenance projects on the horizon over the next few years.

The boat launch will be dredged in 2024 ― reduction and removal of sediment ― for $820,500 of county funds. A total reconfiguration of the launch could happen as soon as 2026, which would cost nearly $7 million, Taylor said on Facebook.

The road leading to the boat launch will be repaired in 2025, Taylor said, for a cost of $2.3 million.

Bukiewicz said it is fortunate the county included funds for some much-needed improvements and maintenance in its parks budget.

“Making the grant for trail extensions is just a great added bonus,” he said. “This area is a very unique and special area worth the investments to enhance the experience for our citizens that the area provides.”

