Oak Park High School closed after intruders fought students, staff

Oak Park High School

Oak Park High School closed Wednesday following a violent incident on the property Tuesday afternoon. Out of an abundance of caution, the high school will switch to remote classes for the rest of the week.

The altercation happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, when eight to 10 adult men pushed past high school security and began fighting with students and security personnel, according to a statement released by Oak Park Schools Superintendent Jamii Hitchcock. No weapons were reportedly involved in the altercation. The unidentified males fled the scene prior to police arrival, officials said.

Hitchcock said officials believe the fight may have been triggered by another incident that occurred off of school property over the weekend.

The Oak Park Department of Public Safety has opened an investigation into the incident. A representative of the department confirmed officers were reviewing video surveillance footage with high school staff to identify the individuals Wednesday morning. One person has been identified. No arrests have been made.

“At Oak Park Schools, violence of any kind will not be tolerated," Hitchcock said in the statement. "We are making every effort to identify those who trespassed on school property, entered our building, and instigated violence against our students and staff. We plan to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

The Oak Park High School will remain closed for the remainder of the week. Virtual classes will resume Thursday and Friday. All other Oak Park schools will remain in person.

More: Dearborn schools host first iftar dinner

More: Mortgage industry in a pickle as rates rise

Hitchcock encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Oak Park Department of Public Safety at 248-691-7520 or the OPHS Lead Principal, Pam Vermiglio, at 248)-336-7748.

Elissa Welle is a breaking news reporter. You can email her at ewelle@freepress.com or find her on Twitter at @ElissaWelle.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oak Park High School fight between men, students leads to closure