🌱 Oak Park Teachers 'At Breaking Point' + Renters Await Repairs

1. Anonymous Oak Park teachers told Wednesday Journal they are at a breaking point as COVID-19 surges in schools. "I’m so worn out," one teacher said. "I’m feeling like my tank is empty on Monday – and I’ve never, ever felt this way in 20-plus years."(Wednesday Journal)

2. Tenants of a Chicago Avenue condo building have been waiting more than 18 months for repairs by a local restoration company, according to a CBS report. Resident Verlia Thomas said a burst pipe in June 2020 led to “uninhabitable” conditions in eight units, but the work has been delayed for more than a year despite making a $100,000 deposit. (CBS)

3. Accessory dwelling units are officially allowed in Oak Park after a village board vote last week. “Granny flats” can now be added in basements and attics. Trustees agreed the move will “allow residents to age in place, rather than needing to leave Oak Park.” (Paid source: Oak Leaves)

4. Lyons-Brookfield School District 103 is learning remotely through Friday due to the COVID-19 surge. The district is expected to decide today whether its adaptive pause will continue into next week. (Landmark)

5. Forest Park will receive a portion of the $800 million earmarked for Illinois in a nationwide opioid settlement. Much of the funds will be used for “opioid abatement” in the community, though final numbers have not been determined. (Forest Park Review)

River Forest Public Library hosts “Story Stretchers.” (4 p.m.)

Oak Park author Deborah Kanter will virtually discuss her book “Chicago Católico: Making Catholic Parishes Mexican'' with the Oak Park Public Library . (6 p.m.)

See the monthly comedy revue at The Outta Space in Berwyn. (7 p.m.)

Local bands and musicians looking to participate in Concerts in the Park series this summer can apply through Jan. 31. ( Facebook )

About $3,000 was raised for Animal Care League this weekend in honor of longtime animal advocate Betty White. ( WGN )

Father-son boxing team David and Jeremy Ortiz of Forest Park are looking to go pro after opening a gym in Chicago. ( Forest Park )

Brookfield Zoo is repurposing Christmas trees to make toys for animals. (WGN)

