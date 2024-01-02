It's the beginning of a brand new year, and all area women are invited to a "Fresh Start Luncheon" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 215 S. Illinois Ave.

The featured local guest for the meeting will be Lucas Coe-Starr, known as the "Oak Ridge Bird Man."

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Oak Ridge

"He will share his expertise with us as we take a journey into the world of winter bird migrants, according to the news release from the Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection. Following his presentation will be the inspirational speaker for the day, journalist, author, and radio host, Dianne Barker, from Johnson City, Tennessee. She will share valuable, practical information, guidance and encouragement in facing the future, as she speaks about "Facing Another Year with Joy."

Invite a friend, and make reservations by noon on Friday, Jan. 5, by calling Debbie at 865-323-3973, or Roena at 865-806-1071. The cost of the luncheon and program is $16, including tax and tip. Free preschool childcare is included with reservation. Reservations must be honored. These luncheons are presented by the Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection, and are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: "Oak Ridge Bird Man to speak to Christian women's group Jan. 9