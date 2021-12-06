Students being released, police still investigating at ORHS

Oak Ridge High School is currently on Level 3 lockdown. This photos was taken before lunchtime on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

On Monday afternoon, Oak Ridge police officers were still investigating a shooting threat allegedly made on social media, which led officials to place Oak Ridge High School on a Level 3 lockdown.

Students will be released from school at their normal end-of-day time, according to an Oak Ridge Police Department news release issued at 2:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Officers are taking necessary precautions to continue to investigate and keep students safe during dismissal.

While passing by the area after 2 p.m. Monday, a reporter could see an Oak Ridge police officer standing nearby while students exited the Secret City Academy next to the high school and got aboard their bus. Two Oak Ridge police cars blocked the entrance to the main turnaround at the front of ORHS.

"We appreciate the seamless coordination and efforts between the school system, city and ORPD as this investigation continues," the release stated.

No one has been taken into custody, said Lauren Gray, city of Oak Ridge senior communications specialist, in response to a question.

The Level 3 lockdown began Monday morning. An earlier ORPD news release explained that, "Level 3 lockdown is a call for increased security when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on school. Students return to classrooms. All outside doors and classroom doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building."

The Oak Ridger will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

