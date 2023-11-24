Oak Ridge League holiday lunch to feature talk on "Voting Rights for the Marginalized"

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to its annual Holiday Lunch With the League on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Doubletree Hotel, 215 S Illinois Ave.

Social gathering starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by lunch and the presentation at 1 p.m.. RSVP to Janis Williams, 865-399-3799 or email j.wymer.williams@gmail.com. The meal is $30 a person and can be paid at the door by cash or check. Deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, Nov. 28. The menu includes Herb Crusted Salmon or Rolled Roast Beef. A cash bar will be available.

Kirsten Widner

The speaker will be Kirsten Widner, who will speak on "Voting Rights for the Marginalized."

She holds a doctor in political science from Emory University (2020) and also a law degree from the University of San Diego (2007). In her law career, she represented children in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems, and taught in the public policy and legislative advocacy clinics at Emory Law School, according to a league news release. She is an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Widner’s research focuses on how laws and policies that affect marginalized groups are made. She has a particular interest in the political representation of people without the right to vote – children, noncitizens, and people disenfranchised due to criminal convictions or mental incapacity. Her work has been published in political science journals and law reviews, including Political Research Quarterly, the Berkeley Journal of African-American Law and Policy, and the San Diego Law Review.

Her forthcoming book with Beth Reingold and Kerry L. Haynie, "Race, Gender, and Representation," will be published by Oxford University Press.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and non-members alike to this presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: League holiday lunch to feature "Voting Rights for the Marginalized"