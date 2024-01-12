Oak Ridge, other officials in Anderson County join forces in opposition of school vouchers

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, gives support to Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Many elected officials in McNally's home of Oak Ridge and Anderson County have opposed the school voucher proposal through a resolution and a state legislative agenda. Behind McNally is House Speaker Cameron Sexton of Crossville, an Oak Ridge and to his right are Lee and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose state adopted a universal school choice policy in 2023.

Most elected city and county leaders in the Oak Ridge and Anderson County area appear united in their opposition to Gov. Bill Lee's recommended expansion of the school voucher program.

State Rep. John Ragan, the Republican legislator who lives in Oak Ridge, said in an emailed reply that their opposition is a bit premature.

The Anderson County Commission, along with the school boards for the Oak Ridge, Clinton city, and Anderson County school systems, issued a joint resolution asking the Tennessee Legislature to reject the "Education Freedom Scholarship Act or similar voucher initiatives." Diverting dollars from public school systems to private schools, and a lack of accountability required from the private schools are listed as the reasons behind their opposition.

With four of the five board members present, the Oak Ridge Board of Education unanimously approved the resolution last week.

"People say, 'Why should I not have the ability to send my kid to private school? Why shouldn't I get state money to do that," Oak Ridge school board member Angi Agle said at the monthly meeting, held at the School Administration Building.

"Because private schools do not adhere to the same regulations that we adhere to," she said. "They do not have to accept all students, as we do. They do not have to give state testing to all students, as we do. Their efficacy is not publicly reported, as ours is. If everybody is going to share the money, then we should play on the same playing field.

"Until that happens," Agle said, "that (expanding the voucher system) doesn't need to happen."

"I couldn't say it any better," Board Chairman Keys Fillauer joined in.

In November, Gov. Lee proposed a new statewide school choice program that would provide 20,000 students up to $7,075 each to attend private or home schools, with a plan to expand to universal eligibility in 2025.

"I'm here because I believe in education,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said at the event, which was held at the Tennessee State Museum. As reported in The Tennessean newspaper, the Oak Ridge legislator pledged that the legislature would take up the governor's proposal. "Where we seem to fail is when we require a student to go to a failing school just because of their geographic location.”

Oak Ridge City Council opposes, too

The Oak Ridge City Council has added its opposition to school vouchers to its State Legislative Agenda, which is sent to legislators to inform them of the city's priorities and stance on issues and asks the legislators to advocate for the city. Opposition to school vouchers was listed as No. 2 on the 12-item agenda.

"The city of Oak Ridge opposes voucher initiatives that would divert public dollars away from public schools and urges the Tennessee General Assembly to limit implementation until impacts are systematically examined and mitigated," the agenda states. "Educational institutions receiving public funds should have the same accountability and performance reporting requirements so that parents and the public may assess the use and efficacy of public funds."

The agenda was sent on to the legislators representing the Oak Ridge area and Rep. Ragan was the only one who replied, Amy Fitzgerald, the city's government affairs and information services director verified with The Oak Ridger last week.

In his reply to Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dodson, City Manager Randy Hemann and Fitzgerald, Ragan said, "opposition resolutions from the Oak Ridge City Council and the Anderson County Commission or other entities to an unfiled bill seem excessively premature. Indeed, it would appear that any such opposition can only be based on media reports, internet positions and suppositions. Such information as to what may, or may not, be specifically included in a yet-to-be-filed bill, even a gubernatorial one, is speculative, at best."

"It is my policy to, neither, oppose, nor support, any legislation until I have read it and any amendments that may added to it," he stated.

"Therefore, notwithstanding your requests, I can take no formal position on these resolutions at the current juncture. Nonetheless, thank you, again, for valuable information," Ragan concluded.

His reply was issued Dec. 18, prior to the state legislature convening for a new session last week. The voucher issue is expected to come up at this session.

