Oak Ridge police arrest bus driver after reports of aggressive actions toward student

Oak Ridge police arrested a school bus driver Friday evening, Nov. 3, on an aggravated assault charge,

Matthew T. Bak, 73, of Oliver Springs, was charged following an Oak Ridge Police Department investigation into reports that he acted aggressively toward an elementary school-age student on the bus he was driving Thursday, Nov. 2. Other students on the bus feared for their safety, the news release from the ORPD went on to say.

Additional charges are pending against Bak, the release stated. He is an employee of First Student Inc., the bus company that Oak Ridge Schools contracts with to provide transportation for city students. He will no longer be allowed to drive for any Oak Ridge Schools bus routes.

"Calls from drivers prompted police to locate the bus Bak was driving and initiate a traffic stop on Thursday evening. All students on board the bus were safely reunited with their families," the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.

