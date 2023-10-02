Oak Ridge police are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after midnight Monday.

Officers responded at 12:04 a.m. to a shooting on Andover Circle and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a city of Oak Ridge news release. The male, who was not identified by police in the release, died at the scene.

Oak Ridge police detectives are investigating and no other information will be released at this time, according to the release.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at oakridgetn.gov/oak-ridge-police-department. Information can be given anonymously.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on Twitter@ridgernewsed.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge police investigating male's death from gunshot wound