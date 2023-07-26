Oak Ridge police are looking for information after 32-year-old man dies in shooting

Oak Ridge police are seeking information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man last Saturday.

Officers responded at approximately 10:35 p.m. Saturday to the report of a shooting on South Benedict Avenue, according to a news release from the Oak Ridge Police Department. They found Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ellis died shortly after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Oak Ridge detectives, assisted by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the homicide. No one has been arrested and no other information was released by police.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at 865-425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at oakridgetn.gov/oak-ridge-police-department. Information can be given anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge police looking for information after man dies in shooting