Oak Ridge School Board, City Council schedule joint work session
The Oak Ridge Board of Education and City Council will meet Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 20, for a joint work session.
Increased student enrollment and facility needs will be among the topics to be discussed, Bruce Lay, Oak Ridge Schools' executive director of school leadership, confirmed on Thursday.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the School Administration Building, 304 New York Ave. Because it is a work session, no action will be taken.
