Oak Ridge's Ridgeview named a Top Workplace

Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, based in Oak Ridge, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Knoxville Top Workplaces. This is the third time Ridgeview has received the award, according to a news release.

Ridgeview was one of the 16 companies listed as Top Workplaces in the mid-size category of companies with 100 to 499 employees.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Accepting Ridgeview's Top Workplace awards are Tara Gillespie, kneeling; back row, from left, Stephanie Cox, Julie Wright, Yolanda Monfort, Stacy Schambach, Michelle Adkisson, Brian Buuck, Michael Yates, and Kim Brennan.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, stated in the release. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Ridgeview CEO Brian Buuck spoke of the importance of this award, saying, “Our staff have remained steadfastly dedicated to Ridgeview’s mission, where people are priority and complex behavioral health needs are met with hope, healing, and recovery. The additional challenges posed by the lasting wake of the pandemic makes this award especially poignant when workforce challenges in healthcare remain omnipresent.”

Additionally, CAO Julie Wright, added, “We have a saying, ‘One Ridgeview’… it means we are all in this together as one team, united in making sure the people in our communities can access the services they need. We value our co-workers as partners, friends, and human beings. We accepted this award on behalf of each Ridgeview staff member, in recognition of their commitment to vitally important work in our community.”

To learn more about career opportunities at Ridgeview visit www.ridgeview.com.

