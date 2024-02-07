What is oak wilt? Texas experts warn against trimming, pruning to avoid deadly tree disease

Texas forest officials are attempting to deter residents from pruning their trees in the new year to guard against a deadly tree disease known as oak wilt.

Winter is typically the best time to trim trees, but according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, doing so after droughts or freezes may actually cause more harm than good.

“Pruning always adds stress to trees because it opens wounds that need to seal, so if a tree is already stressed, it’s best to avoid unnecessary pruning this year,” Demian Gomez, regional forest health coordinator for the forest service, said in a news release. “Especially avoid pruning for aesthetics and controlling growth if a tree is already showing signs of stress.”

More: Neighbors angrily reject proposed 5,000-seat amphitheater due to environmental concerns

What is oak wilt?

Oak wilt is one of the deadliest tree diseases in the U.S., responsible for killing millions of trees across 76 counties in Texas, according to the forest service. It affects all oaks, but red oaks are most susceptible and can die within one month of being infected. White oaks are the least susceptible but are not immune to infection.

The disease typically begins when an oak is wounded — or cut — which creates an opening for the fungus Bretziella fagacearum to infect it. The fungus attacks the xylem, or water-conducting vessels of the trees, and the tree responds by plugging its tissues. That results in a lack of water to the leaves, slowly killing the infected tree, according to the forest service.

More: Some 35 years later, TPWD's Share Lunker Program going strong in Texas lake bass numbers

The disease is costly, too. Oaks serve important roles not only for ecosystems but for property values. Experts estimate loss of trees due to oak wilt can reduce property values by up to 20%.

How does oak wilt spread?

Once a single tree is infected, oak wilt can spread rapidly to surrounding oaks above ground by sap-feeding beetles or underground through connected roots.

Trees that have died from the disease may produce "spore mats" that have a fruity smell, attracting small, sap-feeding beetles that can later fly to the fresh wound of another oak tree and infect it.

Oak wilt can also spread underground through interconnected root systems. It spreads an average of 75 feet per year by the root system, primarily in live oaks. It's responsible for the majority of spread and tree deaths in Central Texas.

More: Austin is the only Texas city to make this list of Best Places to Camp in 2024

What does oak wilt look like? How can I identify it?

The disease is often identified in live oaks by yellow and brown veins appearing in the trees' leaves. Though warning signs may be difficult to identify during the late winter and early spring — when evergreen oak trees shed their old leaves and grow new ones — the signs of oak wilt can be seen on a majority of leaves when a tree is fully infected.

Those unsure of a tree's health status should contact a certified arborist, according to the forest service.

More: CNN names Texas Hill Country as one of the best places to visit in the world in 2024

“For red oaks particularly, one of the first symptoms of oak wilt is leaves turning red or brown during the summer,” Gomez said. “While red oaks play a key role in the establishment of new disease centers all oaks can move oak wilt through root grafts, particularly live oaks.”

What can be done to avoid oak wilt?

The beetles that spread the fungus from tree to tree are most active between February and June, so forest officials say pruning or trimming trees should be avoided during that span. If you absolutely need to cut your trees, experts recommend painting over the wounded area to create a physical barrier for the beetles.

More: Lady Bird Lake, Lake Austin, Lake Travis among lakes with worst toxic algae blooms in U.S.

“Prevention is key to stopping the spread of oak wilt,” Gomez said in the release. “With wounds being the best entry point for the pathogen, landowners should avoid pruning or wounding trees from February through June.”

Homeowners can also dig trenches near groups of trees, with at least 100 feet between their branches and the branches of infected trees. The trenches should also be at least four feet deep, according to the forest service.

Other ways to help prevent oak wilt include planting diverse tree species in an area avoiding moving firewood and talking with neighbors about creating a "community prevention plan" for oak wilt.

Fall foliage near Austin? Yes! Lost Maples State Natural Area ranks as best in the U.S.

Oaks that have died from the disease should be cut down and burned, buried or chipped soon after to prevent the fungus from forming.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to protect your trees from oak wilt tree disease in Texas