Oakdale church hosting homelessness panel discussion

“Meeting Our Hidden Neighbors,” a panel discussion on homelessness in Washington County, will be held Thursday night at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale.

The discussion, which starts at 6:30 p.m., includes Crystal Gentry, of South Washington County Schools; Steve Griffiths, of Stepping Stone; Jenny Mason, of Washington County, and Cindy Parsons of The Connect Center. Jeff Anderson, chairman of Heading Home Washington, will be the moderator.

“We are just trying to connect all the different people,” said Terry Quinn, the church’s director of justice and outreach.

Guardian Angels has a seven-bedroom homeless shelter on its campus; each room can house three to five people, Quinn said.

The church’s goal is for the shelter, called Hope for the Journey Home, to be a welcoming place “in areas of diversity and trauma, and that (guests) will feel compassion and cared for by our staff and volunteers,” Quinn said.

For more information about the panel, contact Quinn at tquinn@guardian-angels.org.

Related Articles