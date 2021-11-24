Oakdale man allegedly assaults Copperopolis resident, arrested after hiding in closet

An Oakdale man was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a Copperopolis resident and hiding in a neighbor’s closet to try to escape law enforcement, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 3000 block of Snowbird Court where a man, later identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Donald Carnes, apparently assaulted someone and held a knife to their throat.

While walking up to the residence to conduct a sweep to determine if Carnes was still there, deputies saw Carnes walking out of the garage, according to a release. They yelled out of Carnes to surrender, but he ran back into the house and shut the garage door.

The residence was eventually cleared without sign of Carnes.

A neighbor then arrived and asked deputies to sweep their house, which had been left “unsecured” that morning, according to the release. Deputies found Carnes hiding in a closet at the home and arrested him.

While taking him into custody, deputies discovered Carnes had 50 ounces of methamphetamine and five knives on him at the time.

Carnes faces eight preliminary felony charges including residential burglary, stalking, domestic violence, false imprisonment with violence and illegal drug charges. He also charged with three preliminary misdemeanors including tampering with a fire alarm, destroying a cell phone and resisting or delaying a peace officer.

There was also a felony warrant for his arrest of of Stanislaus County.

He is being held without bond in the Calaveras County jail.