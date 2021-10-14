Oakdale man charged with shooting at law enforcement, officers exchanging gunfire identified

Alex Chhith, Star Tribune
·2 min read

An Oakdale man accused of firing several shots out of his apartment window was charged Wednesday with shooting at police.

Shawn Fairley Codinack, 32, shot at police on Monday and said he wanted to "meet God" from his third-floor apartment window at the 900 block of N. Greenway Avenue just across from Tartan High School, according to the complaint filed in Washington County District Court. Codinack is charged with three counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating four officers who fired back. All are on administrative leave. No one was struck by gunfire in the exchange, according to a news release from the BCA.

The BCA said the officers who fired their weapons during the exchange are: Deputy Randy Helms of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who has been in law enforcement for 12 years; Sgt. Omar Maklad of the Woodbury Police Department, who has been with law-enforcement for 18 years, and Officer Kevin Merkling with the Oakdale Police Department, who has been in law enforcement for 17 years. Officer Robert Boleen of the Woodbury Police Department and who has been in law enforcement for six years, fired "less lethal" ammunition, according to the release.

The BCA recovered three firearms and portions of the incident were recorded on body, squad and drone cameras.

Residents said they heard a few gunshots about 2:40 p.m. followed by more gunshot-like noises at 3:30 p.m. Some students at Tartan High School and Oakdale Elementary School were on lockdown during the ordeal. Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated for hours and stood behind the building as officers negotiated with Codinack.

According to the complaint:

Officers responded to a person firing rounds from an apartment and found Codinack hanging out of his apartment window. Officers believed he was agitated.

Codinack made a statement about wanting to "meet God," according to the complaint. As officers tried to talk with him through the window, he threw out items, including a shotgun, onto the sidewalk near the entrance of the building below.

Officers asked Codinack to come out of his apartment peacefully, according to the complaint. During the negotiations, Codinack fired a hand gun at officers talking with him, the complaint continued. He fired toward Helms, Maklad and Merkling, according to the complaint. Those three officers and Boleen fired back.

Officers continued negotiations and Codinack later complied and was arrested.

He was taken to a hospital where medical staff placed him on a mental health hold.

The BCA found "numerous" firearms in Codinack's apartment and also seized five knives, a bow and six arrows, according to the complaint.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory gate inflation hits record high in September

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual factory gate prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September, driven by energy curbs and soaring commodity prices, piling pressure on businesses already grappling with supply bottlenecks. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the data began to be compiled in 1996. A widening power shortage in China, caused by the country's transition to clean energy, booming industrial demand and high commodity prices, have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying big global brands such as Apple.

  • 17 Easy Heart-Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make This Fall

    Get your fill of fall produce and flavors with these delicious dinners that highlight cauliflower, pumpkin, sweet potato and more seasonal veggies. Recipes like our Creamy White Chicken Chili with Cream Cheese and Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts are lower in saturated fat and sodium, so they'll fit seamlessly into a heart-healthy eating pattern. This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner.

  • Jon Jones: It ‘really hurts’ to lose Mike Winkeljohn’s support after domestic violence arrest

    Jon Jones might seriously believe he's a victim following his domestic violence arrest because he was kicked out of Jackson Wink MMA.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Boston Bomber case: Kavanaugh, Kagan clash in rare testy exchange over mitigating evidence

    The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • A Black Army officer says she was 'profiled' when she was denied entry into a Louisiana casino after her military ID was discredited by an employee

    Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month when things took a turn.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Los Gatos Mom Accused Of Partying With Young Teens, Sex, Booze

    A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.

  • Jogger sexually assaulted and robbed at Memorial Park, HPD says

    Houston police say they believe the man knows the park well and may have done this before.