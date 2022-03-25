Oakdale man charged with shooting at law enforcement found not guilty by reason of mental illness

A man charged with shooting at police officers during a standoff near Tartan High School in Oakdale last fall has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Shawn Fairley Codinack, 32, of Oakdale was charged with three counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer, accused of shooting at police from a third-floor apartment window in the 900 block of North Greenway Avenue. The criminal complaint was dismissed earlier this month.

When police arrived on Oct. 11 they found Codinack hanging out of his apartment window. He made several comments about wanting to “meet God” and “fired a handgun at the officers who were speaking with him through the apartment window,” according to court documents.

Officers fired their service weapons back, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No one was injured.

The standoff led to temporary lockdowns at Tartan and Oakdale Elementary School.

Codinack was taken into custody and to a hospital, where he was placed on a mental health hold, according to court documents. BCA officers searched his apartment and found “numerous firearms,” the documents state.

Codinack is currently the subject of an order of commitment as a person who poses a risk of harm to self or others, which runs through May 4.

“Based upon the reports collected and multiple interviews with the defendant and his case manager, defendant’s mental health symptoms appear to have largely remitted due to his prescribed treatment regimen,” Washington County Attorney Pete Orput wrote in a letter to the court this month.

Codinack’s commitment is expected to be extended an additional year to extend services, treatment and supervision.

