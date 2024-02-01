Oakdale man gets probation for starting house fire that killed 5 of his dozen cats

An Oakdale man has been given two years of probation for setting his home on fire while high on meth, killing five of his dozen cats that were inside.

Joshua Lloyd Buhl, 43, was sentenced this week by Washington County District Judge Siv Mjanger in connection with starting the fire in the living room of his home in the 1100 block of Granada Avenue on Jan. 22, 2023.

In December, Mjanger found Buhl guilty of misdemeanor fifth-degree arson and five counts of gross misdemeanor animal cruelty following a one-day bench trial.

Mjanger acquitted Buhl of felony first-degree arson, concluding the prosecution did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to destroy or damage the home by setting the fire.

She said in a Dec. 4 court document supporting her verdict that Buhl’s explanation to police as to why he started the fire was consistent immediately afterward and later in recorded statements: He believed he was a victim of identity theft and that his only option was to create an emergency that would get the police to his house in a hurry.

“Although not a rational explanation, (Buhl) believed his actions were rational and acted on his belief,” the judge said. “(Buhl) did not intend to cause damage or destroy the home, and certainly did not intend to kill the cats.”

Mjanger at Tuesday’s sentencing gave Buhl credit for the 92 days he served in jail after his arrest and stayed 272 days of additional jail time for two years, during which time he will be on supervised probation.

Court records show Buhl has two prior domestic-related criminal convictions out of Washington County and a pending 2022 felony domestic assault case.

‘I started the fire’

Police were called to the home about 11:15 p.m. after neighbors reported a possible fire. Buhl was standing outside his home holding a lighter. He told authorities, “I started the fire” and that he put it out, the charges say. He mentioned he might have narcotics in his pocket. When he began behaving erratically, officers took him into custody.

Firefighters responded and found the entire main level had extensive smoke damage and that the living room was the primary burn area. They spotted several dead cats and a gas can, and noted the front door was barricaded shut.

During an execution of a search warrant the following day, five of his 12 cats were found dead in different areas of the home. It was determined they died of smoke inhalation. Fire officials noted the house was littered with old food, trash, litter boxes and cat feces.

In an interview with police, Buhl said he used gas and cardboard to start the fire to “get law enforcement’s attention,” the charges say. He said he believed hackers were “out to get him” and that someone had stolen his identity. He reported feeling under the influence of methamphetamine. He said he did not consider that the cats would die in the fire.

A violent past

Buhl was convicted of gross misdemeanor threats of violence in 2014 and sentenced to two years of probation in connection with an incident involving his mother at the Granada Avenue home in December 2013. The criminal complaint says Buhl stood about a foot from his mother with a large knife and told her, “I’m going to slit your throat.” She told police he had been drinking and was upset because he was not getting any attention in the house. She said she was afraid and didn’t know if he would go through with the threat.

Buhl was charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in November 2019. According to the criminal complaint, Buhl stabbed his brother several times in the head and neck after the two argued about money at the Granada Avenue home. Buhl pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony third-degree assault and was given three years of probation.

Buhl’s pending charge alleges he reached into his brother’s car and punched him in the face approximately 10 times after the two got into an argument at an Oakdale gas station in April 2022. Buhl’s brother was taken to Region’s Hospital and treated for his injuries. Buhl has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 14.

