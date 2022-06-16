Oakdale man pleads guilty for his role in health care insurance fraud scheme
An Oakdale man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme.
Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to one count of mail fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.
According to charges filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota, Jidoefor and co-conspirators participated in a scheme to defraud automobile insurance companies by recruiting patients, staging accidents and receiving illegal kickbacks. Jidoefor’s role was a “runner,” someone who solicited people who’d been in car accidents to attend treatments at co‑conspirator clinics.
The case is a part of a larger investigation that has resulted in charges against 26 people across seven metro-area chiropractic practices, according to federal officials. Of those, 24 have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial.
