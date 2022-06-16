Oakdale man pleads guilty for his role in health care insurance fraud scheme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Ferraro, Pioneer Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael J. Davis
    United States lawyer and federal judge

An Oakdale man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme.

Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to one count of mail fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.

According to charges filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota, Jidoefor and co-conspirators participated in a scheme to defraud automobile insurance companies by recruiting patients, staging accidents and receiving illegal kickbacks. Jidoefor’s role was a “runner,” someone who solicited people who’d been in car accidents to attend treatments at co‑conspirator clinics.

The case is a part of a larger investigation that has resulted in charges against 26 people across seven metro-area chiropractic practices, according to federal officials. Of those, 24 have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial.

Related Articles

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories